Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan & Celine Dion To Star In 'Text For You'

Actors Sam Heughan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will soon star in a romantic movie called Text For You. Legendary singer Celine Dion will also join the cast and the film is inspired by a German film, which is based on a popular novel. Read ahead to know more about the film and its cast.

Text For You is all set to commence production soon, as per a report by Deadline. The film will be directed by Jim Strouse and the screenplay is co-written by Lauryn Kahn and the director Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Esther Hornstein are also producing the film. The report further indicates that the film is inspired by a 2016 German film called SMS Fur Dich. The German film was inspired by author Sofie Cramer’s famous novel.

SMS Fur Dich

SMS Fur Dich is a story about a woman who loses her fiance in an accident. To cope with the loss, she starts sending heartfelt messages to her fiance's old cellphone. The fun twist in the movie is that the man who is receiving the text messages lives far across the town, but is also going through a very similar heartbreak. The couple will then meet and see how they can comfort each other.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink in 2019. The film was written and directed by Shonali Bose and featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Aditi Chaudhary, Farhan Akhtar as Niren Chaudhary, and Zaira Wasim as Aisha Chaudhary. The film received much love from fans and critics. Priyanka was also seen in a 2020 documentary called Happiness Continues as herself.

Other reports add that the international diva will also be seen in Matrix 4. The film is all set to be produced, co-written and directed by Lana Wachowski. It will star Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity and Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe.

Actor Sam Heughan was previously seen in Bloodshot (2020). The film was directed by David S. F. Wilson and cast Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison / Bloodshot, Sam Heughan as Jimmy Dalton, Eiza González as KT and Toby Kebbell as Martin Axe. Singer Celine Dion released two new songs on Spotify on February 26, 2020. The first one was an acoustic version of Imperfections and the other song was also a cover.

