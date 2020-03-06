Women's Day 2020: Priyanka To Taapsee; Celebrities Who Raised Social Awareness

Celebrities are known to influence their fans with their style, acting skills, persona, and much more. Bollywood celebs have also raised their voice and addressed social issues that are prevalent in society. Some of these celebrities have gone on to use their voice and power for a better cause to bring about a change in society.

As International Women’s Day 2020 is just around the corner, here’s taking a look at women from Bollywood who stood up for several causes. These celebrities have managed to spread awareness with their influential personality. Take a look below.

Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra has managed to influence several people with her humanitarian work. Priyanka is UNICEF’s goodwill ambassador where she promotes the right to education, especially for a girl child. It is also reported that Priyanka Chopra donates 10 per cent from her income for a foundation that she started for health and education.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has been very vocal about her battle with depression on several talk shows. Deepika Padukone soon started to spread awareness about mental health and started a foundation titled The Live Love and Laugh foundation. Deepika Padukone has helped several people with their battle with depression with her foundation.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is an ardent nature lover. Dia Mirza is known to spread awareness about saving the environment and wild animals. Apart from that, Dia Mirza has also gone all out to help people about the awareness of HIV and female foeticide. Dia Mirza is a UN environment goodwill ambassador for India.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is known for her women-centric films such as Pink, Thappad, and many more which help people realise the problems that women face in society. Apart from that, Taapsee Pannu also goes on to help several NGO that spread awareness about women rights, girl education and rape victims.

