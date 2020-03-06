Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Give Paparazzi Cheeky Smiles As They Call Out To 'Nick Sir'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband international singer Nick Jonas are one of the most popular couples in the world. The stylish couple recently arrived in India to celebrate Holi. This will be Nick Jonas' first celebration of the festival in India.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet recently. In the video, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen arriving at Isha Ambani’s posh house at Worli sea face in Mumbai for her Holi celebration. Priyanka and Nick looked pretty excited about the celebration. The couple looked adorable as they posed for the shutterbugs with a happy face.

As they were posing for the pictures, Nick Jonas was called 'Nick Sir' by the photographers to which he gave a cheeky smile. Priyanka also looked smitten by his sweet gesture towards paparazzi. Priyanka can also be seen being called out as 'PC ma'am'.

Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in an anarkali suit. She accessorised it with a cocktail ring and drop earrings. Nick Jonas also looked handsome in traditional attire. He wore a long white kurta with pulled up sleeves. Priyanka and Nick coordinated their outfits to perfection. Priyanka and Nick also coordinated their footwear. Priyanka wore a yellow block heeled sandal and Nick Jonas opted for similar coloured mules.

Isha Ambani’s party was attended by many Bollywood A-listers for Holi celebration at her house. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Jacqueline Fernandez were some of the celebrities that attended the grand celebration. All the celebrities looked dress perfectly for the Holi party.

