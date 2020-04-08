Priyanka Chopra And Other Indian Singers Who Collaborated With International Music Artists

Bollywood music is liked not only in India but in other countries as well. When it comes to music, the right song just makes it for a perfect mood. Some of Bollywood's most talented people have collaborated with the West and given the world great tracks to recall. Singers like Priyanka Chopra, Sunidhi Chauhan, Akon, Ananya Birla have taken over the world and their songs have been a huge hit. Here are some of the times when Indian singers collaborated with the West.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Actor, singer, film producer, and the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' popular movies are among, Bajirao Mastani, Baywatch, The Sky Is Pink, Krish, Barsat and many more. She is also one of the highest-paid and most popular celebrities. She collaborated with Pitbull for her song, Exotic. Priyanka Chopra Jonas also collaborated with will.i.am for her song, In My City.

Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan rose to fame with her song, Ruki Ruki Si Zindagi. The queen of item songs has given some great songs like, Mehboob Mere, Kaisi Paheli, Aashiqui Main, Chor Bazaari, Sheila Ki Jawani, and the most popular song and collaboration with Enrique Iglesias for the song, Heartbeat. Sunidhi Chauhan has been a singer, judge and has also been a part of many social causes.

Hamsika Iyer

Hamsika Iyer collaborated with Akon, in the year 2011, with the song Chamak Challo, which was featured in the sci-fi flick Ra.One. The Indian pop singer has been the voice behind several hits of the year 2011, and 2012. She has toured and performed in the city of Jerusalem, and in Japan. She is known for singing jingles and television tracks in the Marathi series.

Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla is a popular Indian singer and a songwriter and an entrepreneur. Some of her most famous songs are among, Meant To Be, Livin the Life, Hold On, Circles and Better. The singer rose to popularity with her collaboration with Afrojack with the song, Livin’ the Life.

