Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Think That Trust Falls Are "2019", Do This Instead

Hollywood News

Nick Jonas recently posted about the fun he has with wife Priyanka Chopra. Have a look at the post made by the American pop singer here. Read all about it here.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
nick jonas

Nick Jonas recently uploaded a fun video with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas. In the video, the couple can be seen having some fun in the snow. He also mentioned how trust falls were outdated in the caption.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas pass the test

Nick Jonas uploaded a video with wife Priyanka Chopra on December 27, 2019, from Mammoth Lakes in California. In the video which was posted, the couple can be sliding in a tube through a slippery snow path. The duo can be heard asking the person to spin the tube. The task was to hold on to each other until the end of the ride. In the end, Priyanka Chopra can be heard saying, “We held on Babu.” She also mentions how they passed the test. In the caption for the post, Nick Jonas has written about how trust falls are 2019 and how the new thing for 2020 is “trust tubing spins”. Have a look at the post made by the pop singer turned actor here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Nick Jonas smitten by Priyanka Chopra’s smile

Nick Jonas recently posted on his official Instagram handle expressing how he felt about wife Priyanka Chopra’s smile. In the pictures posted, Priyanka Chopra can be seen smiling at the camera in a snowy place. She can be seen wearing a white coloured full-sleeve dress with a pair of black boots. In the caption for the post, Nick Jonas has written about how there is nothing better for him than seeing Priyanka Chopra smile. Have a look at the adorable post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Published:
COMMENT
