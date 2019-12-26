The Debate
Priyanka Chopra's Achievements And Best Highlights Of The Year 2019

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood comeback in 2019 and managed to bag 3 awards.Read more to know about Priyanka Chopra’s highlighting moments of the year 2019

priyanka chopra

This year has been a great one for the Dostana actor, Priyanka Chopra as she has managed to bag three huge titles for her work in the film industry and society. First, she was announced as the 'Most Googled' celebrity in India. She got that title after replacing the Jism 2 actor Sunny Leone. After that, she was honoured with UNICEF’s Humanitarian Award at UNICEF’s Snowflake Ball. Recently, she overtook all the Indian celebrities after being named as 2019’s top star of Indian cinema and television series. IMDb recently released a list of top Indian celebrities where Chopra managed to overtake actors like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. All this happened in the same year. Read more to know about Priyanka Chopra’s highlighting moments of the year 2019.

Priyanka Chopra's 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the year 2019 after they got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. It was also reported that the couple spent over $461,000 at the venue of their wedding. She was recently seen in Shonali Bose's directorial The Sky Is Pink in which Priyanka is seen playing the role of Aditi Chaudhary. She made a great comeback into Bollywood with Shonali Bose’s 2019 drama after a gap of four years. Read more to see some fan reactions to Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink

Fan Reactions

