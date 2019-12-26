Priyanka Chopra's Achievements And Best Highlights Of The Year 2019

This year has been a great one for the Dostana actor, Priyanka Chopra as she has managed to bag three huge titles for her work in the film industry and society. First, she was announced as the 'Most Googled' celebrity in India. She got that title after replacing the Jism 2 actor Sunny Leone. After that, she was honoured with UNICEF’s Humanitarian Award at UNICEF’s Snowflake Ball. Recently, she overtook all the Indian celebrities after being named as 2019’s top star of Indian cinema and television series. IMDb recently released a list of top Indian celebrities where Chopra managed to overtake actors like Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. All this happened in the same year. Read more to know about Priyanka Chopra’s highlighting moments of the year 2019.

Priyanka Chopra's 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated their first wedding anniversary in the year 2019 after they got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. It was also reported that the couple spent over $461,000 at the venue of their wedding. She was recently seen in Shonali Bose's directorial The Sky Is Pink in which Priyanka is seen playing the role of Aditi Chaudhary. She made a great comeback into Bollywood with Shonali Bose’s 2019 drama after a gap of four years. Read more to see some fan reactions to Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink.

Fan Reactions

I watched #TheSkyIsPink over the weekend and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since. A film that just creeps under your skin and stays with you... So real and beautifully made. Loved the relationship the family shared and in particular loved Moose and Panda’s relationship♥️ — dilpssss (@dilpreeeeet) December 23, 2019

The most underrated movie of the year #TheSkyIsPink is definitely a stirring watch as your heart goes out to their zest for making every moment count, despite the trying times they go through.This1scores high on the emotional quotient.@priyankachopra@FarOutAkhtar @ZairaWasimmm pic.twitter.com/Y8RrjTxonw — AVJIT (@avjit_bhashwani) December 22, 2019

There are some films which doesn't require any feedback,any reviews. They will leave you speechless after finishing the story. They will take you to an unforgettable journey, to an experience that the storyteller wants to tell you. "The sky is pink" is one of them.#Theskyispink pic.twitter.com/OditdwPYG1 — Rajdeep Bhattacharjee (@rajdeep2601) December 25, 2019

