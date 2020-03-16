The Debate
Neha Dhupia's Bold Sartorial Taste In Fashion Will Leave You Awestruck; See Pics

Bollywood News

Neha Dhupia, who is currently seen in 'Roadies Revolution', is widely adored for her voguish taste in fashion. Take a look at some of her best ensembles.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
neha dhupia

Neha Dhupia news has been all over the place recently. Her infidelity comment in an episode of Roadies Revolution audition, where she is a gang leader, did not go well with the masses. During an episode, Neha lashed out at a guy who slapped his girlfriend due to infinitely. To this, the Julie actor said that it's a girl's choice to be with as many boys she wanted. Post, that comment Neha Dhupia has been brutally trolled on social media. However, Neha Dhupia gave a befitting reply to the trolls.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Read: Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia Lashes Out At A Contestant For Hitting A Girl; Watch Video

Neha Dhupia is a strong independent woman, who has always voiced her opinion. After bagging 'Miss India' title in 2002, Neha marked her controversial debut with a bold film Julie. Since then, Neha Dhupia has featured in several films and some of her best works include Singh is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, and Lust Stories. Similar to her choice in films, Neha Dhupia's fashion style is also quite bold. Talking about Neha Dhupia's style, let's take a look at her outlandish fashion choices which will make you go weak in the knees.

Neha Dhupia's outlandish fashion

Neha Dhupia looks beguiling in this ravishing red ensemble 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Neha Dhupia's style is not risk-averse, the Singh is Kinng actor is pulling off this blush pink silk saree like a pro in this photo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Read: Neha Dhupia Slammed By Netizens After Her Controversial Statement On 'Roadies Revolution'

This Neha Dhupia's flared pink dress can charm your socks off

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Neha looks ethereal in this ethnic ensemble with pastel shades

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Read: Neha Dhupia Breaks Silence On 'Roadies' Row: 'Unacceptable That Close Ones Got Abused'

Neha Dhupia makes heads turn as she turns showstopper for designer Diksha Saini at LFW

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

ND dazzles in a one-shoulder scintillating royal blue dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

Read: Neha Dhupia's Net Worth Remains Unaffected Despite Roadies Statement Controversy

Source: Neha Dhupia Instagram 

 

 

First Published:
