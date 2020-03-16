Neha Dhupia's Bold Sartorial Taste In Fashion Will Leave You Awestruck; See Pics

Neha Dhupia news has been all over the place recently. Her infidelity comment in an episode of Roadies Revolution audition, where she is a gang leader, did not go well with the masses. During an episode, Neha lashed out at a guy who slapped his girlfriend due to infinitely. To this, the Julie actor said that it's a girl's choice to be with as many boys she wanted. Post, that comment Neha Dhupia has been brutally trolled on social media. However, Neha Dhupia gave a befitting reply to the trolls.

Read: Roadies Revolution: Neha Dhupia Lashes Out At A Contestant For Hitting A Girl; Watch Video

Neha Dhupia is a strong independent woman, who has always voiced her opinion. After bagging 'Miss India' title in 2002, Neha marked her controversial debut with a bold film Julie. Since then, Neha Dhupia has featured in several films and some of her best works include Singh is Kinng, Tumhari Sulu, and Lust Stories. Similar to her choice in films, Neha Dhupia's fashion style is also quite bold. Talking about Neha Dhupia's style, let's take a look at her outlandish fashion choices which will make you go weak in the knees.

Neha Dhupia's outlandish fashion

Neha Dhupia looks beguiling in this ravishing red ensemble

Neha Dhupia's style is not risk-averse, the Singh is Kinng actor is pulling off this blush pink silk saree like a pro in this photo

Read: Neha Dhupia Slammed By Netizens After Her Controversial Statement On 'Roadies Revolution'

This Neha Dhupia's flared pink dress can charm your socks off

Neha looks ethereal in this ethnic ensemble with pastel shades

Read: Neha Dhupia Breaks Silence On 'Roadies' Row: 'Unacceptable That Close Ones Got Abused'

Neha Dhupia makes heads turn as she turns showstopper for designer Diksha Saini at LFW

ND dazzles in a one-shoulder scintillating royal blue dress

Read: Neha Dhupia's Net Worth Remains Unaffected Despite Roadies Statement Controversy

Source: Neha Dhupia Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.