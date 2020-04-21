Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares 'desi Hack Hair Mask' With Her Fans

Two years ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had shared with a magazine her DIY hacks for face masks and scalp treatments using things from one's own kitchen. Amid lockdown, when there is no access to get expensive or rejuvenating spa treatments, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account and shared a video clip with her fans of her DIY hair treatment. She wrote in the post that amid lockdown, it seems like a good time to use these hacks to pamper yourself. In the video clip, she is sharing her recipe for a hair treatment that her mother taught her.

Read | Priyanka Chopra's Chamku: Popular Songs From Kabeer Kaushik's Action Thiller

Priyanka Chopra DIY scalp treatment and hair mask

Ingredients

1 egg

Full fat yoghurt

1 tsp honey.

How to make the hair mask as Priyanka Chopra has

In a bowl, break the egg and use both the egg white and yolk for the mask. Add full-fat yoghurt depending on your hair length. You can substitute the yoghurt with curd as well. Mix honey in it. Mix all the three ingredients together well enough that egg cannot be seen separately.

Apply the mask from your scalp through the length of your hair till the tip of your hair. Massage your scalp for a few minutes and then leave the mask in your hair for 30 minutes. This will help the mask to nourish your hair better. After 30 minutes, rinse with warm water.

Some people may face difficulty in getting the ingredients out of the hair in one wash. Therefore, one can go for shampooing the hair length twice. Use conditioner as you would have, normally. If you are comfortable with the smell of the egg and yoghurt, you can avoid shampoo and conditioner for one day and just rinse your hair with warm water.

Read | Priyanka Chopra Thanks Artists For Making 'One World Concert' A Success

Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Takes A Pause As Nick Drops Utensils Amid Her Insta Live; Watch

Read | Priyanka Chopra Then And Now: The Desi Girl's Major Transformation In Pictures

Image credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.