Priyanka Chopra Has Featured In These Songs By Nick Jonas And The Jonas Brothers

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who got married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas in December 2018, has featured in few hit songs by Nick Jonas. Take a look at Nick Jonas and The Jonas Brothers' songs in which Priyanka Chopra has featured in. All of these songs have millions of views on Youtube and are considered as the biggest hits of Nick Jonas and The Jonas Brothers.

Priyanka Chopra in Sucker

The song titled Sucker was the first song that The Jonas Brothers released post their reunion as a band. Before that, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas had their individual singing careers. The video saw all the three Jonas Brothers namely Nick, Joe and Kevin along with their partners. Joe Jonas wasn't married to Sophie Turner at the time this music video released. The song became an instant chart-topping number in many countries and saw a successful comeback of The Jonas Brothers' as a band. The song currently has 262 million views on YouTube.

Priyanka Chopra in What a Man Gotta Do

The song What a Man Gotta Do was the first song released by The Jonas Brothers in 2020. It featured the three Jonas Brothers and their wives. In the video, one could see the brothers trying different ways to please their wives.

Close

Priyanka Chopra showed off different types of dance moves with her then-fiancee Nick Jonas in his song Close. Even though the video was released on their marriage date, it was filmed much earlier. In the video, Nick Jonas can be seen sitting with a guitar while Priyanka Chopra is showcasing 5 fun moves while dancing to the beats of the song.

Take a look at the original video that was released in 2016 featuring vocals from Swedish singer Tove Lo. Nick Jonas went on a tour where he sang the same song with her friend and singer Demi Lovato as well. Close is one of the biggest hit songs of Nick Jonas. Take a look at the video which has received 258 million views.

Promo Image credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

