The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Priyanka Chopra Or Deepika Padukone: Who Brought Their A-game To Davos This 2020?

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are currently attending the World Economic Forum at Davos 2020. Priyanka and Deepika outfits are a must-watch. Find out

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
priyanka chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are known for their impeccable fashion sense and style. Recently, the two divas attended the ongoing World Economic Forum 2020 at Davos. Not only did Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone give powerful speeches at the event but also wooed fans with their impeccable sense of style. Both Deepika and Priyanka put their best fashion foot forward at Davos this 2020. Let's take a look at who wore what at the event.

Priyanka Chopra vs Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra sported a dark grey shirt with bishop sleeves and black pants. The actor completed her look with minimal makeup and hair tied into a bun. She paired the look with a dangler earring. Check out Priyanka Chopra’s photos from Davos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

While Priyanka Chopra kept her look minimal, Deepika Padukone opted for a royal blue gown with cape sleeve. Deepika Padukone opted a bold makeup look with wavy hair and statement earrings. Along with the royal blue gown, Deepika Padukone also opted for several other outfits at the event and styled it gracefully. Check out Deepika Padukone’s photos from Davos.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

Also read | Did Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone Just Set A New Trend By Mainstreaming The Stunning Red Veil? Netizen's Answer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra addressed issues like global poverty and climate change at this forum. Priyanka also emphasised that each government should invest in its people and furthermore added she wants her kids to grow up in a world where the global leaders have listened to Greta’s generation, a place where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, a world where a woman’s ability to succeed should be a basic human right and not based on geography and chance. Her powerful speech has now received global praise.

Also read | '4 Lakh Ki Kimat Tum Kya Jaano, Ramesh Babu!' But To Deepika, It Means An All-black Outfit

While Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, received the Crystal Award as the audience cheered for her. Deepika Padukone also gave a powerful speech at the event, opening up on her battle with depression and anxiety. She talked about how her own struggle encouraged her to work towards spreading awareness of mental health. She is the founder of 'Live Love Laugh' foundation that helps people suffering from depression.

Also read | Deepika Padukone’s Style Evolution From The Past Decade, See Pics

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Inspired Pantsuits You Must Have In Your Wardrobe

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Shaleena Nathani Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
JDU MLA SLAMS NITISH KUMAR,
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
KAPIL MISHRA ON DELHI ASSEMBLY POLL
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA