Priyanka Chopra Or Deepika Padukone: Who Brought Their A-game To Davos This 2020?

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are known for their impeccable fashion sense and style. Recently, the two divas attended the ongoing World Economic Forum 2020 at Davos. Not only did Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone give powerful speeches at the event but also wooed fans with their impeccable sense of style. Both Deepika and Priyanka put their best fashion foot forward at Davos this 2020. Let's take a look at who wore what at the event.

Priyanka Chopra vs Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra sported a dark grey shirt with bishop sleeves and black pants. The actor completed her look with minimal makeup and hair tied into a bun. She paired the look with a dangler earring. Check out Priyanka Chopra’s photos from Davos.

While Priyanka Chopra kept her look minimal, Deepika Padukone opted for a royal blue gown with cape sleeve. Deepika Padukone opted a bold makeup look with wavy hair and statement earrings. Along with the royal blue gown, Deepika Padukone also opted for several other outfits at the event and styled it gracefully. Check out Deepika Padukone’s photos from Davos.

Also read | Did Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone Just Set A New Trend By Mainstreaming The Stunning Red Veil? Netizen's Answer

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone

Priyanka Chopra addressed issues like global poverty and climate change at this forum. Priyanka also emphasised that each government should invest in its people and furthermore added she wants her kids to grow up in a world where the global leaders have listened to Greta’s generation, a place where the climate crisis is contained if not averted, a world where a woman’s ability to succeed should be a basic human right and not based on geography and chance. Her powerful speech has now received global praise.

Also read | '4 Lakh Ki Kimat Tum Kya Jaano, Ramesh Babu!' But To Deepika, It Means An All-black Outfit

While Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, received the Crystal Award as the audience cheered for her. Deepika Padukone also gave a powerful speech at the event, opening up on her battle with depression and anxiety. She talked about how her own struggle encouraged her to work towards spreading awareness of mental health. She is the founder of 'Live Love Laugh' foundation that helps people suffering from depression.

Also read | Deepika Padukone’s Style Evolution From The Past Decade, See Pics

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Inspired Pantsuits You Must Have In Your Wardrobe

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.