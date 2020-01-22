'4 Lakh Ki Kimat Tum Kya Jaano, Ramesh Babu!' But To Deepika, It Means An All-black Outfit

Deepika Padukone has not only won laurels when it comes to her acting, but also has become an important part of the mental health awareness drive worldwide. The actor was recently felicitated with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. She received the award for her contribution to mental health awareness.

Deepika Padukone wore a violet Alex Perry gown to the main event. She then wore an all-black ensemble by Gauchere. Gauchere is a French prêt-à-porter house by designer Marie-Christine Statz. The outfit is a part of the Fall-Winter 2019 collection.

According to an article in a leading daily, the blazer costs € 1,190, the pants cost € 595, and the overcoat is a whopping € 2700. The shoes are of £ 495. The total outfit, when converted to Indian currency, costs ₹ 4 lakhs approximately.

Deepika Padukone wore a beautiful double-breasted black blazer. The blazer is reportedly tailored from virgin wool. The blazer had structured shoulders, a lapel collar, flap pockets, button cuffs, and a slit at the back. Shaleena Nathani, Deepika's stylist, carefully brought the look together as she paired the above with Paloma black trousers with slit hems at the back, Italian pockets, back welt pockets, pressed down pleats, and a classic waist, as per an article in a leading daily. The actor also wore a black Prada overcoat. It had neat notch lapels and a streamlined profile with the length that goes below the knee.

Deepika is also wearing a beautiful diamond necklace and a pair of dangling earrings. Her hairstyle is done by Gabriel Georgiou. Sandhya Shekhar has given Deepika Padukone light makeup with a bold eyeliner to bring the focus on the dark ensemble. Deepika completed her look with Christian Louboutin Iriza pumps.

Image Courtesy: Shaleena Nathani

