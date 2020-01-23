At WEF 2020, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Announces Mega Global Concert With THESE Artists

Priyanka Chopra has become an icon not just in India, but the whole world. The actor recently flew out of Mumbai to Switzerland for attending the annual meeting at World Economic Forum in Davos. She recently shared pictures and videos of her speech at the WEF 2020.

Priyanka being a global citizen ambassador has attended quite a few sessions and spoken openly about issues that affect the society at large. In a chat with other renowned global personalities at WEF 2020, she spoke about several social issues bothering the world like poverty, climate crisis and many others. Going off-topic for a bit, she also dropped a big surprise for fans all over the world and especially in India. She announced a mega global concert with Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and others.

Priyanka Chopra revealed at WEF 2020 that Global Citizen, which has hosted several concerts in India before with many big names like Coldplay and A. R. Rahman will be hosting a mega concert in September this year. Making this huge announcement at WEF 2020, Priyanka said that they are doing this thing called the Global Goal Live that will see seven concerts in five continents on the same day at the same time which will be on September 26, 2020. It is also the birthday of Sustainable Development Goals. These concerts will see top talent from all around the world participate.

She also revealed that this event will not have tickets but instead fans will have to earn them by contributing in some way to the society. This is a very unique concept in terms of ticket sales. The report also revealed that Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish will be a part of this mega-concert.

