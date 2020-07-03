Priyanka Chopra Starrer '7 Khoon Maaf' BTS Making Video Will Make You Re-watch The Film

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has undoubtedly given numerous impeccable performances. Being one of them is her 2011 release 7 Khoon Maaf. The black comedy film directed, co-written and co-produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, also featured Vivaan Shah, Irrfan Khan, Annu Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, John Abraham, Aleksandr Dyachenko, Naseeruddin Shah and Usha Uthup in pivotal roles. The production banner, UTV Motion Pictures, has shared a compilation of BTS videos of Priyanka Chopra starrer 7 Khoon Maaf. The actors and directors are also seen sharing some interesting trivia and BTS stories of a few scenes.

As seen in the video started, Vishal Bhardwaj is seen explaining how he came up with the story. Vishal revealed that he suggested the same story to one of his director friends, but thought of making it when they rejected the idea. As the video progressed, Priyanka Chopra also talked about her character and behind the scene preparation of the same. Meanwhile, her co-stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aanu Kapoor and many others praised her acting skills.

The video also gave a sneak peek into the making of the popular song Darling. In the making video, Priyanka revealed that her favourite song from the film was Bekaraan, penned by Gulzar and Javed Akhtar. Watch 7 Khoon Maaf's BTS video to know more interesting facts.

Making of Priyanka Chopra starrer 7 Khoon Maaf:

Details of the film

7 Khoon Maaf is an adaptation of a short story by Ruskin Bond, titled Susanna's Seven Husbands. After Vishal Bhardwaj saw the possibility of a script in the short story, he requested Ruskin Bond to develop the story for a film adaptation. Bond agreed and expanded his four-page short story into an 80-page film script, and later Bhardwaj co-wrote the script with Matthew Robbins. The film's musical score was also composed by Bhardwaj.

Priyanka Chopra's movies

Talking about Priyanka Chopra's work front, she was last seen in Shonali Bose directorial The Sky Is Pink, which also started Farhan Akhtar. The critically acclaimed film failed to grab the footfalls at the BO. She will soon join hands with actor Rajkummar Rao for Netflix's original The White Tiger.

