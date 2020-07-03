Priyanka Chopra Learns How To Play The Piano With Hubby Nick Jonas' Help; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra recently uploaded an elegant picture with her husband Nick Jonas on her social media. The singer can be seen teaching Priyanka how to play the piano. The couple has now been married for 2 years and is living a happily married life. Take a look at the post:

Priyanka Chopra recently uploaded a post on her Instagram profile. The picture is taken from a famous fashion magazine’s British edition. In the picture, fans can see both Priyanka and Nick sitting side by side in front of a grand piano. Priyanka is seen wearing a beige dress that has a synchronised black pattern on it. She has her hair open and is sporting light make up. Her hands are just slightly touching the piano.

Nick, on the other hand, is wearing a grey jacket and jeans and looks completely engrossed in playing the piano. He seems to be guiding his wife on the piano keys with a very cool look on his face.

Priyanka left a heart emoji and tagged Nick in the picture. Actor Ryan Tedder and many fans commented on the picture. They all left many emojis and said that the couple looked adorable. Take a look at the comments.

Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Nick wishes Priyanka Happy Two Years

Nick and Priyanka Chopra have been together for quite a few years now. Nick and Priyanka keep posting adorable updates about each other. In a post uploaded by Nick Jonas, both the artists can be seen wearing cowboy hats and giving a stern look. Check out the post:

Nick also added a lovely caption with the post. He talked about how he and Priyanka met and have been in love. Here’s his caption- This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years

Promo Pic Credit: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

