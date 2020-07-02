Priyanka Chopra Says, 'Thappad Nahi.. Kaam Se Maaro', Thanks Anubhav Sinha For Support

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra recently signed a multi-million dollar deal with Amazon Prime Video. This deal is a two-year first-look television deal that will allow Priyanka Chopra to work in a wide variety of content. After learning about her impressive multi-million dollar deal, director Anubhav Sinha took to social media to congratulate Priyanka Chopra. He also called out and mocked an old article published in an entertainment supplement of a daily that claimed that Priyanka Chopra's career was doomed to failure.

Director Anubhav Sinha takes to social media to praise Priyanka Chopra after her Amazon deal

Taking to social media, Anubhav Sinha talked about how he was reminded of an old article from a leading daily that slammed Priyanka Chopra in the early days of her career. According to Anubhav Sinha, the article stated that no one would touch Priyanka Chopra with a barge pole. Anubhav Sinha then mocked the old article by sharing the news that Priyanka Chopra had just signed a multi-million dollar two year deal with Amazon Prime Video.

Priyanka Chopra responded to this comment made by Anubhav Sinha and thanked the director for his support. In her post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Thappad nahi.. kaam se maaro." Translated, the line said, "Don't kill with a slap...kill them with your work." This message was in response to the old article that had written her off as a failed actor.

Priyanka Chopra was not always an internationally acclaimed household name. The actor was initially slammed by many critics and some news portals deemed her as a failed actor. In the old article mentioned by Anubhav Sinha, the writer claimed that no big-name Bollywood actor like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shahid Kapoor was willing to work with Priyanka Chopra due to personal differences.

The article further alleged that Priyanka Chopra's career would fizzle out due to the lack of a strong male lead alongside her. However, fans of Priyanka Chopra pointed out that the actor did not need a male lead to succeed in her career. Priyanka Chopra then moved to the Hollywood film industry, where she quickly rose to prominence after the success of Quantico. She also featured in multiple Hollywood films.

