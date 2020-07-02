Anubhav Sinha recalls Priyanka being written off, actor replies with 'Thappad' reference

The unfavourable practices of the Hindi film industry came to the fore again in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Nepotism, campism and favouritism are being cited by netizens as reasons that allegedly led to the late actor being ousted from multiple films. Another name to have highlighted nepotism and being ousted from films many times has been Priyanka Chopra.

The actor is one of the names from a non-film family to have beaten all the hurdles in her path to become successful not just in Bollywood, but carrying that forward on an international level. After Quantico, Baywatch and other ventures, the 'Desi Girl' is now making headlines for signing a ‘first look TV deal’ with Amazon. The announcement won her praises and good wishes from the stars of the film industry like Preity Zinta, Zoya Akhtar, among others.

Another name to hail the Mary Kom star was Anubhav Sinha, who had a unique way to express his praise and congratulations. The director recalled an article by a leading media publication many years ago, on how Priyanka was written off and that no one willing to work with her at that time. The Mulk filmmaker asserted that indeed ‘no one can’ ‘touch her from a barge pole’, as she had progressed further than that phase.

Priyanka, who had made a cameo in Sinha’s Ra.One, had a reference from his latest movie Thappad, which revolved around a ‘slap.’ The 37-year-old wrote that instead of a slap, she had hit back at her detractors with her work, while conveying her gratitude. Sinha expressed his delight at the new journey that the actor was set to take.

Here's the post

Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday announced that she was delighted to partner with Amazon in sharing the belief that ‘talent and good content knows no boundaries.’â£â£ Expressing her excitement at going a step closer in achieving her dream of an ‘open canvas of creative talent’, PeeCee called it an ‘ exciting new endeavor’ and asserted her quest to ‘explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives.’

