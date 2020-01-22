Priyanka Chopra's Best Selfies On Instagram; Take A Look At The Posts Here

Priyanka Chopra, the "Desi Girl" has become a global icon. From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has been seen in a wide array of movies and TV shows. Priyanka was last seen in The Sky is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar. The movie did not do well at the box office but was appreciated by fans and critics. She is very active on her social media too. Here are a few of the best selfies she has posted on her social media accounts.

Priyanka Chopra's best selfies on social media:

In this selfie, Priyanka Chopra is seen in a yellow sweatshirt with a smiley. The smiley face does not have a smile and instead has "drew" written on it. This picture is from the sets of her upcoming movie The White Tiger, where she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao.

Priyanka Chopra is seen showing off her pink lipstick in this selfie. We can see her in a white t-shirt and blazer. She is also showing off her ring and the hooped earrings are completing her look in the selfie.

In this picture, we can see Priyanka Chopra with her husband's elder brother’s wife, Sophie Turner. This picture was one of the most loved pictures on her profile. This has been trending on the internet as the wives keep visiting their husbands at concerts and supporting them.

In this picture, we can see Priyanka Chopra using a filter. In the picture, we can see yellow and white daisies. She is seen showing off her app, Bumble.

