Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & Anushka Sharma's Love For Sabyasachi Jewellery

The fashion expert, Sabyasachi Mukherjee has always been fascinated by jewellery. From heritage to temple jewellery, his hunt for sentiments in the form of jewels still continues. These jewel pieces are not just some glittery objects but a portrayal of one's character, an ode to the identity of the wearer. The passion that the leading ladies of Bollywood have for these exquisite pieces has never decreased or wandered. Sabyasachi has always been a star favourite; from his clothes collection to fine jewellery designed by him, actors love it all. So, here is a list of all the best looks of our beloved divas in Sabyasachi jewels.

Deepika Padukone:

Elegance and grace are the two words that perfectly define Deepika Padukone. The jewellery she opted during her elaborate wedding ceremony was from none other than Sabyasachi. From detailed emerald chokers to Sabyasachi’s heritage jewellery, Deepika knows how to carry her jewels with sheer grace.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka is very well-known among her fans for her unique sense of style and fashion. The look from Mumbai reception was the most loved look of the diva by her fans. Her amazing navy blue brocade ensemble with embellished border was by Sabyasachi's Curiosity, Art and Antiquity Project. She completed her look with Sabyasachi's heritage jewellery collection.

Anushka Sharma:

Anushka Sharma has always slayed in all looks, whether be it western or traditional. Here, the actor opted for a delicately embellished sheer saree by Sabyasachi and with a 60’s inspired choker made of Zambian emeralds and rose-cut diamonds. Her leaf-shaped earrings are made of Colombian emeralds and small cut diamonds.

