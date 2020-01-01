Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Combined Net Worth Will Blow Your Mind

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas carved a niche for herself in the film industry with her sheer efforts and hard work. After securing the Miss World title in 2000, there was no looking back for her. Priyanka is one of the most sought after actors in Indian cinema. Moreover, she is also making the country proud in the west.

In the past year, she appeared in The Sky is Pink which got her immense acclaim for her incredible performance. Chopra also underwent massive changes on the personal front. She tied the knot with her boyfriend Nick Jonas on December 2, 2018. The American singer-songwriter broke millions of hearts with his marriage news. Their fans witnessed the wedding as an extravagant affair at Jodhpur. Priyanka and Nick have to separate ceremonies to honour their respective customs, i.e. Christian wedding and Hindu wedding ceremony the day after.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ combined net worth

According to Forbes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas earned approximately $11 million in 2017, i.e. ₹77 crores. After paying all the taxes, she took $8 million with her, which is ₹56 crore. As per Yahoo! Finance, the total estimated net worth of the actor is around $28 million, i.e. ₹200 crores. Priyanka Chopra is one of the highest-paid celebrities in the Hindi film industry. She charges about ₹12 crores per movie. According to a report by a national daily, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was paid whopping ₹3 crores per episode of Quantico, an American television series. Additionally, it is revealed that for a five-minute performance on stage, she is paid around ₹4 to ₹5 crores. Furthermore, her remuneration for every endorsement is ₹5 crores.

According to another report, Priyanka moved to her new home with Jonas, post marriage. Situated in Beverly Hills, California, their bungalow is said to cost around ₹6.50 million or ₹48 crores. As per reports, Nick’s total net worth is estimated to be $25 million or ₹171 crores. His primary earning comes from his career as a singer and songwriter. Nick Jonas has also been a part of several movies, TV series and TV reality shows. Therefore, the combined net worth of the couple is more than ₹370 crore.

