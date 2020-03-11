Priyanka Chopra Knows How To Slay The 'boss Lady' Look And These Pics Are Proof

Priyanka Chopra is a huge style icon for all fashion enthusiasts. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also one of those few celebrities who has represented Bollywood on a global level. Priyanka is also tagged as a fashion trendsetter. Be it experimental looks for red carpets or keeping it simple yet elegant for casual styling — the megastar rocks it all. Check out some of Priyanka Chopra's best outfits that will help you look like a perfect boss lady.

The Elsa Outfit

Here, Priyanka Chopra donned orange formal co-ords. The silky outfit had an over-sized jacket and palazzo pants. Meanwhile, also check out Parineeti Chopra's look.

The Co-ord Suit

In this post, Priyanka Chopra looked like a true boss lady slaying in a co-ordinating pantsuit. The striped suit was paired with a turtle neck body con inner. For her hair, Priyanka tied her hair in a low ponytail with a middle parting.

The Suit Dress

Priyanka Chopra got all suited up for one of the promotional events of The Sky Is Pink. She stunned in a velvet suit dress. The outfit was paired with pointy-toed heels. Also, take a look at her straightened hair and dark makeup.

Over-sized Sleeves

During Priyanka Chopra's mini-vacation tour to Glaris, Switzerland, she stunned in a collared blouse paired with suit pants. The blue blouse had puffed sleeves and a short shirt collar. Priyanka Chopra's tinted earrings complimented her oversized puffy sleeves.

Image Source - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

