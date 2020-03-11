The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Knows How To Slay The 'boss Lady' Look And These Pics Are Proof

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra is known for her unique fashion choices and experimental looks. Here are a few of her boss lady looks to take fashion inspiration from.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a huge style icon for all fashion enthusiasts. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also one of those few celebrities who has represented Bollywood on a global level. Priyanka is also tagged as a fashion trendsetter. Be it experimental looks for red carpets or keeping it simple yet elegant for casual styling — the megastar rocks it all. Check out some of Priyanka Chopra's best outfits that will help you look like a perfect boss lady. 

The Elsa Outfit

Here, Priyanka Chopra donned orange formal co-ords. The silky outfit had an over-sized jacket and palazzo pants. Meanwhile, also check out Parineeti Chopra's look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra to Sonakshi Sinha: Celeb-approved ways to wear turtleneck sweaters

The Co-ord Suit 

In this post, Priyanka Chopra looked like a true boss lady slaying in a co-ordinating pantsuit. The striped suit was paired with a turtle neck body con inner. For her hair, Priyanka tied her hair in a low ponytail with a middle parting. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra had a blast at her bachelorette party and these inside pics prove it

The Suit Dress 

Priyanka Chopra got all suited up for one of the promotional events of The Sky Is Pink. She stunned in a velvet suit dress. The outfit was paired with pointy-toed heels. Also, take a look at her straightened hair and dark makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's cute and funny GIFs for enhancing your chatting experience

Over-sized Sleeves 

During Priyanka Chopra's mini-vacation tour to Glaris, Switzerland, she stunned in a collared blouse paired with suit pants. The blue blouse had puffed sleeves and a short shirt collar. Priyanka Chopra's tinted earrings complimented her oversized puffy sleeves. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

ALSO READ | CONFIRMED: Priyanka Chopra to play Ma Anand Sheela in new Amazon Prime series

Image Source - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram 

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
