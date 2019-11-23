Priyanka Chopra's Fashionable Bag Becomes A Major Talking Point, Netizens Surprised

Priyanka Chopra who is busy shuttling between Mumbai & Delhi as she is currently shooting for Rajkummar Rao's The White Tiger was recently spotted at a bash thrown by Rohini Iyer in Mumbai. In a chic pant-suit, the actress looked like ray of sunshine. She accessorized her look with a fashionable bag, a bold lip color, and hoop earrings. However, while the actress paints a pretty picture, her handbag became a major talking point, as the Chanel bag costs a total of Rs 2,87, 170, which rounds off to a total of Rs 3 Lakhs.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is waiting with bated breathe for Disney's 'Frozen 2' which is the sequel to the Oscar-winning 2013 film 'Frozen'. The actor has collaborated with her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra for the first time ever for the Hindi version of Frozen 2 which is slated to release worldwide on November 22. The sister duo will be lending their voices for the characters of Princess Elsa and Princess Anna in the superhit Disney film.

The Gunday actor shared a video of their camaraderie in her Twitter handle. She revealed how Disney's adventure has proven to be an iconic opportunity for both of them to work together for the first time. Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra can be seen expressing their love towards each other throughout the video.

Call it luck or destiny, but I've voiced some strong, amazing characters for Disney. Voicing Elsa was a joy, & working with my baby sister @ParineetiChopra was an added bonus. Can't wait for you guys to see it... #Frozen2 in cinemas November 22#FrozenSisters @DisneyStudiosIN pic.twitter.com/lqMRCrPWGz — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 21, 2019

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, which was also her Bollywood comeback after a period of three years. Although it was one of the most anticipated films of the year, it did not rake that well at the ticketing counters and performed quite averagely at the box office. Before this, the global icon was seen in a Hollywood film alongside Rebel Wilson titled Isn't It Romantic.

