Kangana Ranaut's Film 'Krrish 3' Has Many Interesting Trivia & Facts That Fans Should Know

Krrish 3 released in the year 2013. It is the third installment of the Krrish series after Koi... Mil Gaya which released in 2003 and Krrish that released in 2006. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

The story of the film revolves around Rohit Mehra who is a scientist and Krishna Mehra / Krish who is a superhero. In the film, Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of Kaya, a form changing being working for the evil genius Kaal played by Vivek Oberoi. Krrish 3 received a fantastic response from the moviegoers. Here is a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the blockbuster the film.

Here is some interesting trivia from Kangana Ranaut starrer film Krrish 3

Kangana Ranaut's character in the film Kaya was based in Mystique from Marvel's X-Men. On the other hand, Vivek Oberoi's character was based on Magneto from X-Men.

As many as 600 signature masks of Krrish were used during the filming of the movie. These masks were made of wax and they used to melt in no time.

Hrithik Roshan was impressed with Chitrangda Singh's work and she was attached with the film. For Krrish 3, Chitrangda Singh also took kick-boxing lessons. But the actor later got replaced.

Actor Ajay Devgn was strongly considered to play the role of Kaal in the film which was layer portrayed by Vivek Oberoi.

The background score of the film was composed by Salim-Sulaiman.

Krrish 3 released in 4000 screens across the world.

Actors Nargis Fakhri, Esha Gupta, Bipasha Basu and Jacqueline Fernandez, Chitrangda Singh were considered to play the female supporting role in Krrish 3.

The primary filming location of Krrish 3 was Filmistan Studios in Mumbai.

Some parts of the film were shot in the exotic locales in Alps, Switzerland.

Watch the trailer of Krrish 3 here:

