Ranveer Singh's 'Bajirao Mastani' Had These Grand Shooting Locations

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Bajirao Mastani was released in 2015. The plot of the movie is based on the 17th-century story of Bajirao and Mastani, the princess of Bundelkhand. They fall in love in unlikely circumstances. Reportedly, the movie was shot at different locations including Rajasthan and Mumbai. To know about the beautiful set and location where the film was shot continue reading.

Filming locations of Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani was one of the all-time highest gross earning films and become a major commercial success. Reportedly, during the pre-production phase of the film the director of the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had two biggest sets were the exact replicas of Shaniwar Wada and the Aaina Mahal, constructed on Sunil Maidan in Film City - the locations that were historically the Bajirao and Mastani's story took place. The set had ceilings and floors with sparkling mirror designs that gave it a historical feel.

According to reports by several entertainment websites, the song Mohe Rang Do Laal was shot in several locations in Jaipur including Amber Palace in February 2015. The song features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Source: Still from song Mohe Rang Do Laal

The last scene of the film where Ranveer fights with imaginary warriors was shot near Jaipur. The main war scene in the film reportedly featured 800 extras, 500 horses and twenty-five elephants, and the scene was filmed over twenty days near Jaipur. However, the entire sequence could not be filmed in one take on location and was completed later in a studio in Film City, and enhanced during the post-production phase.

Source: Still from movie Bajirao Mastani

Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make the minimum use of visual effects and CGI. According to entertainment websites, while shooting the song Pinga, the director asked the crew to lit up real diyas and torches. The song was shot at night on an open-air set decorated with diyas and torches, many of which would snuff out while filming the song. When it was suggested snuffed diyas should be corrected in post-production, Bhansali outright refused.

Source: Still from the song Pinga

