Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Gave Her First Acting Audition; Says 'I Was Nervous'

Popular Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World back in the year 2000. Soon after her Miss World title win, Priyanka made a sparkling celluloid debut with Tamil movie Thamizah. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, the Desi Girl has featured in many hits like Dostana, Bluffmaster!, Don, Kaminey, among others. In an old interview, PeeCee threw light on her first acting audition.

Priyanka Chopra reveals a shocking detail

In an old interview with an online portal, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she auditioned the first time for ABC series Quantico. The much-loved series that was telecasted on ABC Network was touted to be the former Miss World's first Hollywood venture.

In the interview, she revealed that Quantico was the first acting project that she got after auditioning. Although the Desi Girl has featured in umpteen movies in the past, she had reportedly never auditioned for her part. In another interview with an online portal, the Don actor admitted that she was very nervous during her first-ever audition.

She also revealed that there were five people in the room to take her audition, which made her more nervous. However, the actor managed to impress everyone with her audition. Hence, bagging the title role in the American series.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is awaiting the release of her Netflix film The White Tiger. The movie, starring Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav in the lead, is based on Man Booker Prize-winning bestseller novel of the same name. The Netflix film is reported to be in the post-production stage as of now.

Besides the upcoming film, Priyanka Chopra is reported to play a pivotal role in Matrix 4. The sci-fi thriller is reportedly in the shooting process. Meanwhile, the Bajirao Mastani actor has multiple movies at different stages of production.

