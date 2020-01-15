Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Enjoy 'face Mask' Date Night | Watch

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are surely giving everyone the couple goals as they enjoy an intimate and a rather quirky date night. Giving a sneak-peek into their relaxed evening, Nick shared a video on his Instagram handle. It showed the couple enjoying some wine, lounging on a couch and pampering themselves with a face mask. In the video, Nick says, "Date night.. done right. Right babe?" and Chopra responds, "Right babe."

The next morning, Priyanka Chopra shared an Insta story where she was seen at the gym. She captioned it as: "Why so scary #Pilates"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to star opposite British actor Richard Madden in Amazon Studios' upcoming thriller series "Citadel". The studio plans to start a multi-series franchise with "Citadel" and local productions will be simultaneously made in Italy and India. It has announced another production in Mexico. Priyanka, 37, and Richard, 33, will headline the US version which is being called the "mothership" of the project, Deadline reported.

Described as an "action-packed spy series with a compelling emotional centre", "Citadel" will be executive produced by "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo along with former ABC Studios president Patrick Moran and Mike Larocca. Priyanka shared the news on Instagram, saying she looks forward to working with The Russo Brothers and the "Bodyguard" star. Josh Appelbaum, Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers. The show is expected to start production soon.

Priyanka, who started her Hollywood career with ABC series "Quantico", has featured in films such as "Baywatch" and "Isn't It Romantic". She will next be seen in Netflix's "We Can Be Heroes" and "The White Tiger" adaptation, opposite Rajkummar Rao. In December, it was announced that the actor and her husband Nick Jonas were producing an unscripted sangeet series at Amazon.

