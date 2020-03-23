Priyanka Chopra’s Latest Instagram Posts Are A Proof That She Is Missing India A Lot

Yesterday that is on March 22, 2020, saw a profound unity amongst Indians as everyone participated in the Janta Curfew initiative to thank as well as pay their respects to all those people who are working tirelessly to keep everyone safe. Many Bollywood celebrities took up this initiative and also shared the same with their fans on social media. However, our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra who is currently residing in LA with husband Nick Jonas also took up this challenge to pay her respects.

Priyanka Chopra shared video of herself participating in Janta Curfew challenge

Priyanka Chopra shared an endearing post on her Instagram story. She can be seen clapping as a mark of respect and gratitude from her balcony. The actor also shared a heart-warming post with the same wherein she wrote that 'People around the world have shown their appreciation for the doctors, nurses and all first responders battling #COVID-19 by clapping on their balconies. Although I couldn't be there in India today to join, I'm there in spirit.'

She looked lovely in a pastel-coloured top and black pants. Take a look at a still from her video.

Priyanka Chopra can be seen all set to enjoy a delicious Indian meal

Priyanka Chopra seems to be missing India a great deal as she also shared a picture of a sumptuous Indian meal on her Instagram story. The Desi Girl seems to be all geared up to devour the delicious meal which consists of roti and some tasty looking vegetables. Take a look at the picture shared by Priyanka Chopra.

Recently, Priyanka along with her husband Nick Jonas also shared a lovely video for their fans. The video which was shared by Nick Jonas on his Instagram account opened with the couple greeting their fans. Nick then also says that he wished everyone was fine and addressed how the population is indeed living in unsure times.

Priyanka later asks all their fans to take care of each other. The Sky Is Pink actor also wished that everyone is safe and the couple sends their love and good wishes to their fans while concluding the video. Take a look at the video.

