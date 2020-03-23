Katrina Kaif To Priyanka Chopra; Bollywood Actors Participate In Janta Curfew With Fervour

Popular Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and others stepped out on their balconies to lend their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Janta Curfew. While actor Katrina Kaif banged her metal utensils on the roof of her building, actors Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor clapped on the balconies and garden of their apartments. Let us take a look at actors from Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif participating in Janta Curfew.

Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra participating in the Janta Curfew

All about Janta Curfew:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the Janta Curfew a few days ago. He had requested all the citizens to observe March 22 as the Janta Curfew, where citizens were asked to be home quarantined and step out of their balconies at 5:00 PM to ring bells, clap or bang utensils. The first celebrity to tweet about the Janta Curfew was the evergreen singer- Lata Mangeshkar. She took to her social media on March 22 and wrote: "Namaskar. I thank all of those doctors, nurses, hospitals and their staff, our police, municipal employees, and our capable government who protect us all, and greet them humbly." (translated) Besides the singer, many prominent Bollywood celebrities took to social media to lend their support for Janta Curfew.





