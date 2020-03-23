Kareena Kapoor Khan's TB Video When She And Priyanka Chopra Shared Uncanny Resemblance

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra have been Bollywood's most celebrated actors. The celebrity duo first shared screen space in the 2004 hit, Aitraaz. Later on, Kareena and Priyanka made several cameo appearances in each other's films like Don and Ra. One.

However, Kareena And Priyanka's first television appearance was on a popular talk show. From speaking about their respective marriages to indulging in the fun-filled rapid-fire sessions, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan entertained the audiences with their witty answers. However, what caught the audience’s attention was when Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra shared an uncanny similarity. Here are the details:

Both Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were proposed to in Greece

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra's alleged cold war has arguably been one of the biggest Bollywood rumours of the decade. From taking jibes at each other to passing sarcastic comments, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra have had their share of thorns in their relationship.

However, the talk show witnessed a new camaraderie between the duo, as they seemed to have buried their past. Moreover, the audience witnessed a new similarity between the two, when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra revealed that they both were proposed to in Greece.

