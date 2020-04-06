Priyanka Chopra's Mary Kom: Famous Songs From The Inspiring Biographical Drama

Priyanka Chopra is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. She has worked in various movies throughout her career. One of the iconic movies of the actor is Mary Kom. The film minted money at the box office and was a biograpphical film on the life of boxer Mary Kom. The film also had some great list of songs. Take a look at some of the songs from Mary Kom.

Songs from Mary Kom

Ziddi Dil

Ziddi Dil has gained over 28 million views on YouTube. The song was sung by Vishal Dadlani and the lyrics of the song were written by Prashant Ingole. Ziddi Dil was composed by Shashi Suman. The song released on November 13, 2014, on Zee Company Music's YouTube channel.

Sukoon Mila

The song has gained over 26 million views on YouTube and it released on November 13, 2014. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Shivam. The beautiful song was written by Sandeep Singh. Sukoon Mila featured Priyanka Chopra and Darshan Gandas. The song was a romantic number from Mary Kom.

Salaam India

Salaam India was a patriotic song from Mary Kom. The motivational song was written by Sandeep Singh and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Salim Merchant. The song has gained over 7.4 million views on YouTube. The song released 5 years ago and still manages to give goosebumps to the audience. The song was composed by Shivam.

Saudebaazi

The song has gained over 2 million views on YouTube. The song was sung by the soulful singer Arijit Singh and written by Prashant Ingole. Saudebaazi was composed by Shashi Suman. The song featured Priyanka Chopra and Darshan Gandas. The song released on November 13, 2014 and was Arijit Singh's second song in the movie. The song was released by Zee Music Company.

