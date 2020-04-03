Priyanka Chopra Shares New Magazine Cover; Says 'Proud But Wish Situations Were Different'

Priyanka Chopra has unveiled her latest cover for the magazine in which she is looking stunning on the cover. However, the magazine may not be seen on the stands as the world is struggling with COVID 19 pandemic and has been facing lockdown. The cover photo shoot seems to have been influenced by the old Hollywood aesthetic.

Priyanka Chopra shares her new magazine cover with fans on social media

Sharing the Tatler magazine cover for May issue on Instagram, Priyanka told her fans that she had the pleasure of shooting for the cover before the COVID 19 pandemic. She further said that she wished the cover was getting launched under different circumstances. Nevertheless, Priyanka revealed on the post that she was very proud of the photoshoot and that the digital issue of the magazine was free to download.

The star is seen on the cover in a heavily sequinned gold dress. In another picture, she can be seen in a black and white shot where she can be seen in a short dress and a hat. In another picture, she is donning a massive hairdo with dramatic eye makeup. As soon as the post went up, fans and celebrities started appreciating her photographs.

Priyanka and singer husband Nick made contributions to many charities and non-governmental groups battling COVID-19. The actor has been constantly encouraging her fans to take precautions and stay at home during the Coronavirus crisis. She is often seen sharing hopeful messages with her fans on social media.

Image Credits: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

