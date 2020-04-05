Priyanka Chopra's Best Action Scenes From Her Movies And Television Series

Priyanka Chopra has done over 50 films in Bollywood while some had hardcore action sequences. Her gruelling preparations for her movies is one of the reasons why the hardworking diva is one of the top actors in Bollywood. Take a look at some her best action scenes from her projects, starting from Drona to the latest action TV series Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra in Drona

Drona saw Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra opposite each other, The film, directed by Goldie Behl, didn't perform well at the box office but the special effects used in the film were the talk of the town when the movie released. It also featured actors like Kay Kay Menon and Jaya Bachchan who played pivotal roles in the film. Priyanka played the role of Drona's (Abhishek Bachchan's) protector in the movie.

Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom

Mary Kom was a sports biopic on the life of boxer Mary Kom and how she won the 2008 World Boxing Championships in Ningbo. Priyanka went through a gruelling set of routines to fit into the role of Mary Kom. The film was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Priyanka Chopra in Jai Gangaajal

Prakash Jha's movie Jai Gangaajal was a sequel to his first crime film of 2003 titled Gangaajal. The sequel released in 2016 and was also directed and produced by Prakash Jha. Priyanka Chopra played the lead in the film and she was seen as a brave police officer. The movie featured Manav Kaul, Rahul Bhat, and Queen Harish in important roles as well.

Priyanka Chopra in Quantico

Quantico was Priyanka's first American TV series in her acting career. The thriller drama series aired on ABC from September 2015 to August 2018. Priyanka played the lead role of Alex Parrish, who is in the FBI and somehow becomes a suspect in a terrorist attack. She won two People's Choice Awards for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series in 2016 and Favorite Dramatic TV Actress in 2017. She was seen performing some amazing action scenes throughout the TV series.

