Priyanka Chopra's Mom Mourns Wendell Rodricks' Death; Says 'We Have Lost A Talented Man'

Priyanka Chopra recently found herself surrounded by many good and bad comments regarding her dress she wore at the Grammys 2020. The actor was appreciated for putting up a bold and experimental look while some criticised her for 'showing too much skin'.

One such comment that created a major rage among Priyanka’s fans was a comment by late designer Wendell Rodricks. He clarified the things but however there was no response from the actor. Unfortunately, the designer passed away on February 13, 2020, in Goa. Recently, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra mourned the demise of Wendell Rodricks and said that her family holds no grudges against him.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Madhu said that they hold no grudges against Wendell. She further said that disagreements happen and one shouldn’t keep it forever. Madhu Chopra mentioned that Wendell Rodricks was a nice man and Priyanka Chopra had worked with him. She added that she recalls the time when Wendell had subsequently issued a clarification.

Priyanka's mother added that the industry has lost a 'great and talented man'. She said she couldn’t believe it when she got to know that Wendell is no more. Talking about Wendell, she said that he just brought in two puppies to his house to shelter them. He was a big dog-lover. She ended the interview by saying that 'life is so unpredictable'.

Priyanka Chopra and Wendell Rodricks' controversy

After Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at Grammys 2020 wearing a white plunged neckline gown, Wendell Rodricks posted a comment on her picture talking about her neckline going all the way from LA to Cuba. Wendell then deleted the post later and shared a post where he clarified his comment and said it was more about dress shaming and not body shaming.

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra commented on the whole incident in an interview and said that she was glad it happened because this made Priyanka Chopra stronger.

