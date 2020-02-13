Lakme Fashion Week Pays An Emotional Tribute To Ace Designer Wendell Rodricks

The untimely death of fashion designer Wendell Rodricks has left the entire fashion industry in shock. The ace designer, 59, passed away in Goa on February 12, 2020. While many are sharing heartfelt messages on social media, the Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram handle has also poured in their condolences to the famous designer.

Amidst the activities of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/resort collection 2020 that is being shared on social media, a tribute to the veteran designer has now been shared too. The official handle of Lakme Fashion Week shared a black and white picture of Wendell Rodricks as he is seen relaxing on a chair in a white shirt.

They also shared a heartfelt comment by saying that they are deeply saddened by the tragic news of Wendell Rodricks. They also went on to say he is irreplaceable and that they will miss him dearly.

Check out Lakme Fashion Week’s Instagram post on Wendell Rodricks.

Apart from Lakme Fashion Week’s remembrance post, many other Bollywood celebrities have also taken to their Instagram handle, to their fond memories or a sad demise post of Wendell Rodricks.

Wendell Rodricks' untimely death

Ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away last night in Goa. He was also known as the green crusader of the state. The 59-year-old designer reportedly suffered a heart attack at his home in Colvale. Apart from being a renowned designer, Wendell Rodricks was also an activist who stood for various causes including the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. He was also felicitated with a Padma Shri award, the fourth-highest civilian award of the Government of India.

Image courtesy: Wendell Rodricks Instagram