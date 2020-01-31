Priyanka Chopra Avoided A Wardrobe Malfunction In Her Grammy 2020 Dress LIKE THIS

Priyanka Chopra decided to go bold this year with her outfit for the 62nd Grammy Awards held on January 26, 2020. Recently in an interview with an international daily, the Baywatch actor revealed how she managed to hold her white Ralph & Russo dress in place with a very deep neckline. Here’s how Pee Cee managed to avoid a wardrobe malfunction.

In the interview, Priyanka Chopra reportedly revealed that the key to the dress staying in place despite a low-cut was a piece of fabric. This was, however, absolutely invisible. She said that every time the designers made custom outfits for her, they always go for a fitted shape keeping wardrobe malfunctions in mind.

Priyanka Chopra also reportedly added in her interview that even though people think it is difficult to manage this kind of dresses, the Ralph & Russo found a tulle matching her skin-tone. This is what held the dress in place together while it could not be seen in the pictures. It was like a sort of “netting”.

Further in the interview, Priyanka Chopra made it evident that she would never take a fashion risk when it came to award shows. She reportedly said that whenever she wears something, she is never anxious for a wardrobe malfunction. In fact, she is “very secure” about her attire and would not step out otherwise.

Apart from the white Ralph & Russo dress, Priyanka Chopra also managed to shine in the exclusive Clive Devis’ pre-Grammy party. It was a satin Nicolas Jebran gown with a slit on one side. The gown also had a long train and a back embellishment.

