Priyanka Chopra Fashion Policed For Grammys Gown, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Backs Her

Priyanka Chopra's Grammys plunging outfit was an instant hit on Monday as she went all bold and beautiful in a Ralph and Russo gown. The actress was tagged as 'Best dressed' in many international fashion websites but there were some who trolled and criticised her for the dress' neckline. While Priyanka didn't respond to the reactions coming her way, Bollywood actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi took to her Instagram handle to hit back at the fashion police.

Krishnamoorthi took a dig at designer Wendell Rodricks' comment on Priyanka's red-carpet appearance who wrote: "the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba." In a long detailed post, Krishnamoorthi wrote:

"Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who’s work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men’s opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world’s most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one."

Canadian TV actor Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette fame too dropped a comment on Priyanka's family picture at Grammys and said, "Beautiful powerful women. Disgusting comments from sad women."

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra's plunging gown & Nick Jonas' gold suit will wow you

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes inspiration from Jennifer Lopez for her Grammys 2020 outfit?

Read Suchitra's Full Post Here

Priyanka Chopra pays unique tribute to Kobe Bryant at Grammy 2020, see pic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.