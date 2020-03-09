Priyanka Chopra Spends 'Lit And Chill' Weekend With Nick Jonas & Madhu Chopra; See Pic

Global icon and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra landed in the city last week to celebrate the festival of Holi along with her husband - American singer Nick Jonas. The duo seems to have had a swell time at the Holi bash hosted by the Ambanis last weekend as they actively updated their social media with pictures and videos of the event. Priyanka Chopra, who is scheduled to leave for the US on Monday, took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself along with Nick Jonas and her friends.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dished out major couple goals as they dressed up in matching outfits made by Indian designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for the Holi party. The Gunday actor wore a beautiful off-white ethnic outfit embroidered with multi-coloured neon designs and borders. Nick Jonas opted for a humble kurta and pyjama which had similarly colourful borders. The couple wore matching mustard yellow coloured footwear.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

The actor was last seen in director Shonali Bose's film The Sky Is Pink opposite her Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra will be seen next in Robert Rodriguez's upcoming film We Can Be Heroes.

She has been signed for the fourth instalment of the Matrix franchise as well as an Amazon web series titled Citadel created by Antony and Joe Russo. She will star opposite Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the show. Priyanka Chopra has also signed up to play the lead in the biopic series based on Ma Anand Sheela which will reportedly be co-produced by her.

