Priyanka Chopra's Adorable Pictures With Her Mother Madhu Chopra Are A Must See!

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra shares an adorable bond with her mother, who is her rock and strength. Here are some of their cutest pictures which speak about their bond.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra is a businesswoman and also served for the army as a physician, for a few years. She is often spotted with her daughter Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra shares a great bond with her mother Madhu Chopra and these pictures she shared on her Instagram, are a proof.

Priyanka Chopra pictures with mother Madhu Chopra

Birthday posts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's Cute And Funny GIFs For Enhancing Your Chatting Experience 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Priyanka Chopra shares the most adorable pictures on her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday. She always shares the pictures with beautiful captions calling her mother her strength and weakness. PC even shared that no matter how old she grows, she will always remain a kid for her mother, Madhu Chopra.

Also Read: John Abraham And Priyanka Chopra Have Done THESE Many Movies Together

Being her daughter's bridesmaid

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Priyanka Chopra shares a great bond with her mother Madhu Chopra. Priyanka Chopra often calls her mother her best friend and her mother actually turned out to be her bridesmaid on her wedding. PC shared a video clip from her wedding on the occasion of mother's day, melting the hearts of her fan.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Posted This Adorable Message For Papa Jonas' Birthday

Vacation goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 



Priyanka Chopra is a person who travels a lot for work purpose and is even seen taking vacations every now and then. She often shares pictures from her vacation on her Instagram account and sometimes even shares pictures with her mother Madhu Chopra, from a vacation. From attending sports tournaments and music festivals to vacationing together, Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra are heartwarming.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Had A Blast At Her Bachelorette Party And These Inside Pics Prove It

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
