Nick Jonas Accidentally Ends Up Capturing Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif In A Video

Nick Jonas celebrated his Holi with his wife Priyanka amidst several others at an event hosted by Isha Ambani. The stars could be seen all drenched in water and colours in a video shared by Nick Jonas himself. However, fans noticed something rather fascinating in the video which was shared by Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas accidentally ends up capturing Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Nick posted a set of three posts, one with his wife Priyanka, the second was a selfie with Priyanka and Katrina Kaif, while the third was a video of Nick Jonas capturing the celebration. It was the third video that got everyone’s attention. Fans were quick to notice after a while that Vicky Kaushal, along with Katrina Kaif, too was at the Holi bash.

Vicky Kaushal could be seen having a good time with Katrina in the background as Nick slides through the celebrations. Nick Jonas seemed extremely happy watching all the colours and the dhols being played. In the post, he captioned it saying he had a lot of fun celebrating this festival with all the amazing people from Bollywood.

Fans in the comments section mentioned that they could spot Vicky and Katrina together having a good time. Nick simply ended up filming the duo and fans were taken by surprise. Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship which is still in theatres and doing just fine. Katrina, on the other hand, will be seen next in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar after quite a while.

