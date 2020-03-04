How Priyanka Chopra Prepared To Get Into The Skin Of Jhilmil In 'Barfi'

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Priyanka in the leading roles, Barfi follows the story of three young people, who learn that love can neither be defined nor contained by society's definition of normal and abnormal. Helmed by Anurag Basu, Barfi was widely appreciated for its heart-wrenching performances and interesting star cast. However, Priyanka Chopra stole the show in the film, as the actor's performance stood out and garnered immense appreciation from fans and critics alike. Here is how Priyanka Chopra prepared for her role in the film.

In conversation with a leading daily in 2012, Priyanka revealed that she never thought she could play Jhilmil onscreen. On being asked about her preparation to step into the shoes of her character, Priyanka revealed that she had scrutinised every human emotion and had to portray it in an isolated way, which was the character’s demand. Adding to the same, Priyanka shared that she had to attend dozens of make-up sessions to make the character look convincing onscreen. Furthermore, the actor revealed that she was not conscious that people were looking at her while performing and mostly performed major scenes at one go.

#6YearsOfBarfi 6 years ago we were left awestruck by this memorable performance which was nothing less than legendary 👏🏻👌🏻. Priyanka Chopra played an autistic girl (Jhilmil Chatterjee) in "Barfi" & described it as the most lovable character she had ever played. #BarfiMovie pic.twitter.com/6fBh8RRfxf — Priyanka Chopra Jonas News (@PriyankaC2018) September 14, 2018

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4.

It was recently announced that Priyanka will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel. If the rumours are to be believed, Priyanka will be next seen in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers, it would be exciting to witness Priyanka portray an astronaut.

