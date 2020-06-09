Priyanka Chopra's 'Ram Chahe Leela' Song Making Video Is A Must Watch

Global star Priyanka Chopra is counted amongst the most versatile actors the country has ever produced. From her brilliant acting skills to her mesmerizing dance moves, PC has rolled up n number of skills up her sleeves. The Exotic singer has been a part of several films in which she did a special dance number. But the most remembered one is from Goliyaon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela titled Ram Chahe Leela. We recently stumbled upon a throwback making a video of the same, which is as interesting to watch. Have a look-

Making Video of Priyanka Chopra's Ram Chahe Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, released in 2013. It was a magnanimous hit at the box-office. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone played the lead couple in the romantic drama. Priyanka Chopra did an alluring number titled Ram Chahe Leela, which was a chartbuster hit. She looked fabulous in the track and danced like a dream. But what caught our attention in this making video the most is, how hard she worked to get steps right. It was not an easy job to pull off such a difficult song with so much ease.

In the making video, Priyanka Chopra talked about how detail-oriented Ram Chahe Leela in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is. Chopra starts by explaining the concept of Ram Chahe Leela, whereas a girl comes into a Mehfil after a shower, which is filled with her admirers. She then starts dancing like "No one's watching". Dressed is fitted white choli and dhoti skirt, Priyanka looked simply stunning in the SLB track which is also sort of a modern mujra with a western feel to it.

Ram Chahe Leela from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is choreographed by Vishnudeva. As the making video progresses, Vishnu talks about the vibe of this Priyanka Chopra track. We can also see Sanjay explaining Vishudeva and his assistant choreographers about the elements he needs in the Priyanka Chopra Jonas' track, from tevar to attitude. Later Priyanka also shared that this track required a sort of discipline. So much so that to get her steps, and postures right she got bruises all over knees and thighs. In fact, a few cuts here and there too while rehearsing.

We then see Vishnudeva complimenting Priyanka Chopra for her dancing skills. Also not to miss Ranveer Singh's funny antics who is also a part of this melodious track. Overall, the making video reveals than even though Ram Chahe Leela from SLB's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was a tough song to pull off yet Priyanka Chopra had a great experience shooting for it. It was a team effort, which paid off. Also, Priyanka talked about how she absolutely adores the track sung by Bhoomi Trivedi and penned by Siddharth-Garima and holds a special place in her heart. Watch the final video here.

