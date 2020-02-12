Priyanka Chopra's Throwback BTS Video With Hugh Jackman And Wife Deserves Your Attention

The Global Citizen Festival is an annual music festival and is part of a movement to end extreme poverty, by contributing to charity acts on several online websites, including watching videos and signing petitions. The organisers of the event had managed to rope in Priyanka Chopra as a host.

Attended by the who's who of the glamour and entertainment industry, the star-studded event was a success as it managed to generate the required amount. Recently, a BTS video from the global citizen event, featuring Priyanka Chopra, took over social media. Here are the details.

Priyanka Chopra's BTS video from Global citizen

After representing UNICEF as Global Goodwill Ambassador at United Nations General Assembly in NYC, Priyanka Chopra straight away headed to another important event. Chopra took the stage as a host at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City's Central Park.

As a Global Ambassador for Global Citizen Festival, Priyanka Chopra hosted the star-studded ceremony, which aimed at eradicating extreme poverty by 2030. Joining her backstage were some of the well-known Hollywood stars including singer Demi Lovato, actress Michelle Monaghan, Lupita N'yongo, Freida Pinto, and Hugh Jackman's wife Deborra Lee.

Recently, a BTS video from the much-celebrated event stormed the social media, which features Priyanka Chopra, Hugh Jackaman and his wife, grooving to a popular song. Take a look at the video shared by Priyanka Chopra:

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

Priyanka Chopra is rumoured to star in the biopic of the late astronaut, Kalpana Chawla. Even though no official statement has been issued by the actor or the makers of the biopic, it would be exciting to witness Priyanka portray an astronaut onscreen. Reportedly, Chopra will also share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in Gustakhiyan, directed by Jasmeet K. Reen.

The Quantico actor is also all set to star in the upcoming Hollywood film, We Can Be Heroes. The project will mark Priyanka's fourth film in Hollywood as the main lead. The story of the films revolves around the life of a girl who discovers her super-powers. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the movie also stars Pedro Pascal and Boyd Holbrook in prominent roles.

