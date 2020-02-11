Bigg Boss 13: Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Believes The Makers Should Be Thankful To Asim Riaz

Bigg Boss 13 participant Asim Riaz has emerged as one of the strongest contestants. The reality show has given a new identity to Asim as his fanbase and popularity have grown with each episode. Asim is not only garnering support from India but a few popular global stars have also shown their support for him. Recently, American wrestler and actor John Cena also came in support of Asim with an Instagram and showered love on him.

Before fans could get over John Cena's supporting gesture, Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra also poured her love on Asim Riaz. Referring to Jonh Cena's latest post, Meera shared a sarcastic tweet wherein she wrote that the makers of Bigg Boss 13 should be thankful to Asim as he is making the show popular internationally. See her tweet below:

Seems like Twitterati agrees with Meera Chopra as the post has been retweeted over 11.1k times and flooded with more than 22.7k likes. Many followers and users in the comment section have supported her statement. However, a section of users has also criticised her comment.

For the unversed, John Cena recently shared a picture of Asim Riaz on his Instagram, where he asked his followers to make Asim the winner of Bigg Boss 13. Asim Riaz was seen sitting on a chair and the desk in front of him had a poster that read '#AsimRiazForTheWin'. This is not the first time when the American popular icon has come out in support of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant. A couple of days back, he took the internet by storm when he posted Asim Riaz's picture on his social media handles. Check out his post below:

