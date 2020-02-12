The Debate
Priyanka Chopra Knows How To Carry Floral Printed Outfits Beautifully, See Pics

Bollywood News

Priyanka Chopra took fashion to next level with her unique fashion choices. The actor is known to pull off every design gracefully. This time it's floral!

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recently made a major buzz when she walked the red carpet in Oscars 2020. The actor is known for developing a firm foot in Bollywood with her commendable performances and also emerging as a global icon. Here's a quick lookbook of the Desi Girl pulling off floral printed outfits in the most adorable ways. 

Red carpet fashion

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in Oscars 2020 wearing a white mesh gown. The gown was a mesh tulle with floral prints all over. Her stunning gown was complemented with a waist belt. The rest of her look was balanced with mascara-lashed eyes and bold lip colour. She completed her attire with a middle-parted sleek bun and a white clutch bag. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Peach floral dress

Priyanka Chopra donned a peach floral dress for an event. Her dress had a beautiful cutout neck detailing and a bow. She paired it with neon peach stilettos. For her glam, she pulled off a nude makeup look and a messy bun. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Blue ensemble

Priyanka Chopra wore an adorable dark blue knee-length dress for an event. Her dress was complemented with golden floral p[rint all over. She kept her rest of the look simple with straight hair and minimal makeup. The actor completed her look with golden stilettos.  

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra in ‘Aitraaz’: Best scenes of the former Miss World from the 2004 hit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Floral Saree

Priyanka Chopra donned a floral ethnic ensemble for a photoshoot. The actor wore a chocolate brown coloured saree with mutli-colored floral print. The actor paired it with dainty earrings and bangles. For her glam, she pulled off a bold lip colour and a bindi. 

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra's crackling chemistry with co-stars in these songs are unmissable

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Vacation styling

Priyanka Chopra gave major inspiration for casual styling by pulling off a white coloured dress for a day out. her dress was complemented with orange floral print all over. The rest of her look was simple with no makeup and open hair. 

Also Read| Priyanka Chopra vs Miley Cryus: Who rocked the similar-looking jumpsuit better?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read| Alaya F 'recharged' and 'full of energy' post debut, aspires to work like Priyanka Chopra

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
