Priyanka Chopra Knows How To Carry Floral Printed Outfits Beautifully, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra recently made a major buzz when she walked the red carpet in Oscars 2020. The actor is known for developing a firm foot in Bollywood with her commendable performances and also emerging as a global icon. Here's a quick lookbook of the Desi Girl pulling off floral printed outfits in the most adorable ways.

Red carpet fashion

Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet in Oscars 2020 wearing a white mesh gown. The gown was a mesh tulle with floral prints all over. Her stunning gown was complemented with a waist belt. The rest of her look was balanced with mascara-lashed eyes and bold lip colour. She completed her attire with a middle-parted sleek bun and a white clutch bag.

Peach floral dress

Priyanka Chopra donned a peach floral dress for an event. Her dress had a beautiful cutout neck detailing and a bow. She paired it with neon peach stilettos. For her glam, she pulled off a nude makeup look and a messy bun.

Blue ensemble

Priyanka Chopra wore an adorable dark blue knee-length dress for an event. Her dress was complemented with golden floral p[rint all over. She kept her rest of the look simple with straight hair and minimal makeup. The actor completed her look with golden stilettos.

Floral Saree

Priyanka Chopra donned a floral ethnic ensemble for a photoshoot. The actor wore a chocolate brown coloured saree with mutli-colored floral print. The actor paired it with dainty earrings and bangles. For her glam, she pulled off a bold lip colour and a bindi.

Vacation styling

Priyanka Chopra gave major inspiration for casual styling by pulling off a white coloured dress for a day out. her dress was complemented with orange floral print all over. The rest of her look was simple with no makeup and open hair.

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

