Priyanka Chopra Vs Miley Cryus: Who Rocked The Similar Looking Jumpsuit Better?

Hollywood News

Priyanka Chopra and Miley Cyrus are known to be bonafide trendetters. Here's taking a look at Priyanka Chopra and Miley Cyrus' similar outfit.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Priyanka Chopra

One of the best things about jumpsuits is that there is one for every occasion. The easy-to-wear outfit not only guarantees a statement look but is also versatile enough to be taken everywhere from a casual shopping spree to a night out with your friends. It’s no surprise then that it is a go-to for most celebrities.

Top actors like Priyanka Chopra and Miley Cyrus have been spotted acing jumpsuits in the recent past. Here’s taking a look at Priyanka Chopra and Miley Cyrus’ pastel jumpsuit that fashionistas can take fashion cues from.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra knows how to make heads turn with her sartorial choices. She left quite an impression at Chanel’s Los Angeles benefit event. Priyanka oozed glamour in an elegant jumpsuit from the same brand.

The classy white power outfit with yellow and lilac details looked perfect for a summer outing. The bollywood actor completed her look with her hair tucked into a low, messy ponytail and makeup with a dewy sheen palette, highlighted brows, and gorgeous magenta lips. Check out the post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also read | Miley Cyrus Songs From The Hanna Montana Era For Kids To Jam On

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has been in the limelight since her teens. From entertaining us as Hannah Montana to delivering hit singles. Miley Cyrus has also always awed fans by her career moves and bold yet generous statements. She opted for a multi-coloured jumpsuit. The outfit looked perfect for a date night.

The singer completed her look with her hair laid back and a Chanel logo clip at the front of the hair and her simple makeup looked elegant as she let her outfit do the talking. Check out Miley Cyrus’ outfit here below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

Also read | Priyanka Chopra's Crackling Chemistry With Co-stars In These Songs Are Unmissable

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

 Also read | From Alia Bhatt To Priyanka Chopra, Actors Who Flaunted Their Awards On Social Media

Also read | Liam Hemsworth And Miley Cyrus Attend The Same Pre-Oscar Party After Divorce

Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Miley Cyrus Instagram

 

 

Published:
