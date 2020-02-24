Priyanka Chopra Gets Nostalgic As She Celebrates Hitting 50 Mn Insta Followers

Priyanka Chopra is considered to be an icon by many young aspiring actors in the country. She made her breakthrough by winning the Miss World beauty pageant in 2000 and soon transitioned into films. From Bollywood, she made her entry into Hollywood and became a major success overseas as well. The actor has grown tremendously over the years and her fans appreciate her journey.

Priyanka Chopra celebrates hitting 50 million followers

In a recent video, Priyanka shared that she just hit 50 million followers on Instagram. This incredible milestone was something the actor shared through a video in an Instagram post. She posted several highlights of her career in the video, from the time when she won her pageant to the time she got married. Priyanka shared all the memories of her travels to other countries and even her quirky posts on Instagram.

Source: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

In the video, it is mentioned that she is giving back all the love her fans have given her through the years. In her post caption, she wrote a heartfelt note thanking all her followers for how they have stayed with her on this long journey. She promised them that there are more miles left to cover in this journey and sent all her love and wishes. Fans of the actor were thrilled to find out that she had hit 50 million followers on Instagram and congratulated her in the comments.

The fans even praised the video she shared where several highlights from her life were displayed. The fans remarked that through the video they got an opportunity to watch her entire journey once again. Priyanka Chopra was last seen lending her voice to Elsa in Disney’s Frozen 2.

