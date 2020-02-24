Priyanka Chopra's Printed Ensembles Can Be Perfect For One's Casual Outing

Priyanka Chopra is one of the global sensations who have been ruling the fashion world with her style. The stunning lady does not shy away from experimenting with her printed outfits. Let's take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram pictures that are a good inspiration for printed-outfit lovers.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Looks Stunning In These Shoulder Detailed Gowns

Polka Dot Print

Priyanka Chopra rocks the polka dot print in these outfits. In the first picture, Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked simply adorable in black and white polka-dot. Her black footwear and stylish high messy bun complimented her polka printed dress. Take a look at The Sky Is Pink actor's polka-dotted saree. In the second picture, Peecee slew in a red and white saree of polka dot print. For glam, she tied her hair tight and enhanced her lips with a bold red lip colour.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Knows How To Carry Floral Printed Outfits Beautifully, See Pics

Floral Print

In the first picture, Priyanka Chopra donned a floral ethnic ensemble. The 7 Khoon Maaf actor stunned in a chocolate brown coloured saree with multi-coloured floral print. The actor teamed it up with elegant earrings and bangles. For her glam, she pulled off a bold lip colour and a bindi. Opting for a casual floral print, she pulled off a white coloured dress for a day out. The dress was complemented with orange floral print design. For glam, Priyanka Chopra kept it simple with no makeup look.

ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra Slays In Some Offbeat Fashion Looks And We Are In Awe! See Pics

Folk Print

Here, Priyanka Chopra glammed went for a folk design printed skirt. The brown-marron skirt was paired with a cropped shirt. In accessories, Priyanka opted for an antic necklace.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt in Sabyasachi sarees; who donned it better?

Promo Image Credits - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.