Priyanka Chopra's Weekend Involves 'Sleep, Sign 800 Copies Of Unfinished, Repeat'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to share a goofy video of signing her upcoming book Unfinished. "Sleep, sign 800 copies of Unfinished, repeat," she captioned the video where she is seen signing the books before it releases on February 9.

The memoir aims to take readers through Chopra Jonas'' childhood in India; her teenage years in the US, living with extended family in the Midwest, Queens, and suburban Boston, where she endured bouts of racism; to her return to India, where she unexpectedly won the national and global beauty pageants (Miss India and Miss World) that launched her acting career.

According to the publishing house, the book will be an "honest account of the challenges" Chopra Jonas faced navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood.

On Saturday, Priyanka penned an emotional note for the love and acceptance of her Netflix film The White Tiger has received. Based on author Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name, the movie started streaming on Netflix on January 22.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared the film's poster and revealed that the Ramin Bahrani-directed movie has been on the Top 10 film list in 64 countries. The film, which also features Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao, has been watched in 27 million households in its first four weeks of release.

"It's so emotional for me to see the discovery and acceptance of this brilliant incredible story. 'The White Tiger' being embraced by audiences all over the world is awe inspiring," Chopra Jonas wrote.

The 38-year-old actor-producer thanked Bahrani, Adiga, and the cast and crew of The White Tiger for their hard work and making the film a success. "Congrats and thank you to Aravind, Ramin, Adarsh, Raj, Mukul, Ava and everyone involved. Thank you Netflix for giving our little movie wings. #grateful, she added.

The White Tiger chronicled the extraordinary journey of a driver named, Balram (Gourav). It follows Balram's rise from a poor villager to a successful entrepreneur in India, showcasing how hunger and lack of opportunity can build and drive a human being's animal instinct of survival.

Chopra Jonas stars as Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Rao's character Ashok. She also served as an executive producer on the film along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. Netflix has produced the movie in association with Mukul Deora.

(With PTI inputs)

