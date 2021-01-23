Priyanka Chopra's Weekly Round-up: What Was 'Quantico' Actor Up To?

From announcing a virtual book tour to releasing a new film, it would appear as if Priyanka Chopra covered a lot of ground on the professional as well as a personal front during the week that went by. The promotion of Priyanka Chopra's book Unfinished seemingly was the first activity that the actor was seen indulging in, post which it was seen that Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger, which is essentially a Netflix original film, made its way to the platform of the streaming giant, shortly before which she was seen doing press junkets for the same. This article will give the reader an idea regarding Priyanka Chopra's seemingly hectic week that went by.

Priyanka Chopra rooting for Kamala Harris post-Capitol Hill Riots

The riots at Capitol Hill prior to the Biden-Harris duo assuming office startled many known names and faces from the entertainment industry, including the Quantico star. She shared her thoughts regarding the incident and expressed her hope for a happier America through an Instagram post that included a picture of the now American Vice President Kamala Harris. The image can be found below as well as on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle.

The post:

Online press junkets for Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger'

The White Tiger, a Netflix Original film that has Adarsh Gourav essaying the lead character, features Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in supporting characters as well. In the days leading up to the release of the feature presentations, fans of the actor observed that she was conducting a series of online interviews for the same. Every now and then, Chopra would click a selfie and post it on her Instagram handle moments prior to the round of online interviews. One of those can be found below.

The Post:

Online promotion announcement for Priyanka Chopra's book 'Unfinished'

In order to promote her book, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram in order to reveal that a virtual book tour for Unfinished will be held by the actor, and time and again, her husband, Nick Jonas will be seen making an appearance during the same. As one can see in the post below, in addition to Jonas, the pictures that succeed the tour announcement reveal that the virtual book tour for Priyanka Chopra's memoir will be graced by the likes of Lilly Singh, Edward Enninful, and Glennon Doyle. The online book tour will take place during the first few days of February. The announcement post can be found below as well as on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle.

The release of 'The White Tiger'

Just a few hours ago, The White Tiger found its way to Netflix. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram in order to announce the release of the same through a video that features all the actors of the movie sharing their two cents on the film, its character, and the importance of such a story. The video can be found below as well as on Priyanka Chopra's Instagram handle.

The post:

Post-release Interview with Netflix

Shortly after The White Tiger's Netflix debut, the actor spoke with the officials at Netflix about every single topic in connection to the Netflix film. In order to let her fans known about the same, she shared a picture of her donning a yellow formal suit on her Instagram handle. The picture can be found below as well.

The Post:

