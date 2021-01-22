Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares BTS Pics From 'The White Tiger' Sets Alongside Rajkummar Rao

On January 22, 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her official Twitter handle and shared several behind-the-scenes snippets from the sets of her upcoming flick The White Tiger. The pictures featured her co-actors Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. In several pictures, the three can be seen indulging in a fun conversation with each other. However, in yet another picture, Priyanka can be seen happily gorging onto something amid her shoot.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares BTS pics fromThe White Tiger sets

In the pictures, Priyanka is seen in a casual look. She wore a white top and trousers and added a greyish jacket on it. She wore minimal jewellery and added a watch to complete her look. In her another picture, one can see Priyanka has tied her hair and kept few strands open in front styling them in curls. She wore minimal makeup and flaunted her bright smile. In yet another picture, she can be seen posing with her co-actor Rajkummar. The last picture shows her enjoying paan on the sets. She wore a black dress and added a brown shrug with a cap to her look.

While posting the pictures, Priyanka informed her fans about the pictures and further tagged her co-actors. As soon as the pictures were uploaded, many of her fans showed their excitement for their upcoming film. Take a look at their reactions below.

love these! — Netflix (@netflix) January 21, 2021

We cannot wait for #TheWhiteTiger!! Look at all the amazing reviews the movie and your performance has gotten 🤍💙https://t.co/gfD6dJ1p79 — 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗮 (@updatespriyanka) January 21, 2021

Best in the world Real king Actress very beautiful woman in Punjabi — VarunGill (@VarunGi65896059) January 22, 2021

We are ready to see this masterpiece 🙌🙌🙌 — Priyankaslove (@priyankaslove) January 21, 2021

The White Tiger cast and other details

Directed by Ramin Bahrani, The White Tiger is an adaption of the novel with the same title which is authored by Aravind Adiga. Alongside Priyanka, Rajkummar and Adarsh, the film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead role. Co-produced by Mukul Deora and Prem Akkaraju, the film shows Priyanka and Rajkummar as immigrants. The makers of the film had fallen into trouble after a plea which was filed to stay its premiere. However, according to DNA, the Delhi High Court has refused to stay the same and the film is all set to make its debut on Netflix on January 22, 2021.

The Desi Girl was last seen in Netflix’s kids' superhero film We Can Be Heroes which was directed by Robert Rodriguez. After The White Tiger’s release, Priyanka will be appearing in a romantic drama Text for You starring opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also star in Amazon Prime Video’s thriller series titled Citadel.

Image Source: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Twitter

