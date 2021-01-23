Remember When Priyanka Chopra Opened Up About Being Bullied At Her American High School?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become a brand name in itself, both within India and globally. However, her childhood hasn’t been the easiest as she has opened up about being bullied at her American High School on various occasions and how it stripped off her confidence and led to low self-esteem. Read along to know more about what the actor had to say about her experiences.

Priyanka Chopra on being bullied at her American high school

Chopra had addressed hundreds of children at a Summit in 2012. The actor, who is now a global star and a household name even in the States since she played the lead role of Alex Parrish in the show Quantico, spoke about her journey from an awkward teenager to becoming a Bollywood star. Priyanka was 13 when she went to high school in Boston for three years where she was bullied.

The actor said, her fellow classmates would call her ‘browny’ and point fingers at her. She expressed how she came from Bareily and did not understand how to fit in with her classmates in the US, but she survived. She said to the crowd, "I was a teenager who did not even know how to wear heels but I learnt. From Bareilly, I went to study in the US. I didn't know how to fit in. Also, I faced some racial issues. I was bullied for and some students called me browny, they also pointed fingers at me for being Indian, but I survived”.

According to reports in PTI, it wasn’t easy as the bullying caused a fight due to which Priyanka was suspended from her school for three days. Her time at the high school in America and facing racial issues made her more confident and became a big lesson for her. Priyanka, in order to encourage the students and boost their confidence, told them that they don’t have to be perfect and that it is completely okay to have flaws and concluded saying, “I was a gawky kid, had low self-esteem, came from a modest middle-class background, had white marks on my legs, but the only thing I knew was to work hard and learn. I didn't know how to act or win a beauty pageant, but I was damn hard working. Today, my legs sell 12 brands”.

